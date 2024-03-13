Chestnut (hamstring) is re-signing with the Titans on a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Chestnut appeared in six games with Tennessee as a rookie in 2022 but was limited to three appearances in 2023 before going on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Once healthy, he'll compete for a depth role in a backfield now headlined by free-agent signing Tony Pollard rather than Derrick Henry.