Chestnut recorded one carry for three yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Arizona. He did not catch his only target.

Chestnut was on the field for only three offensive snaps while slipping to third on the Tennessee depth chart due to the return of Tyjae Spears. Chestnut has not attempted more than two carries in a game this season.

