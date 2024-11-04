Chestnut rushed the ball five times for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against New England.

Chestnut worked as the backup to Tony Pollard with Tyjae Spears (hamstring) sidelined for the third straight game. Pollard saw 31 total touches, leaving Chestnut with limited opportunity. Chestnut has 69 rushing yards on 15 attempts since Spears has gone down.