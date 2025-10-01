Chestnut recorded one rush for zero yards and failed to record a catch on one target in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.

Chestnut remained the backup to Tony Pollard, though he was on the field for only seven offensive snaps. He has earned no more than two carries in a game this season and could shift down the depth chart in Week 5 if Tyjae Spears (ankle) can return.