Tennessee signed Chestnut to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With fellow reserve running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) landing on the injured reserve list Saturday, Tennessee saw fit to bring Chestnut on board to provide some depth at tailback. The rookie undrafted free agent has taken five carries for 13 yards and caught two passes for eight yards through two games this season.