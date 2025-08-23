Chestnut rushed the ball five times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Chestnut drew the first carry of the game but rotated out for the first half of Tennessee's second drive, giving way to Kalel Mullings (ankle). Notably, Chestnut did get the nod at the goal line to cap a Titans' scoring drive with Cameron Ward under center. There are several questions about the running back depth chart heading into Week 1 of the regular season, as both Tyjae Spears (ankle) and Mullings are currently beat up, meaning Chestnut could have a clear path to the backup role to Tony Pollard.