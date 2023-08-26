Chestnut took nine carries for 30 yards and two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 23-7 preseason win over the Patriots.

Tyjae Spears repped ahead of the other backups as he has all preseason, with Chestnut taking over thereafter and making some big plays to ignite the Tennessee offense. Meanwhile, Hassan Haskins (undisclosed) and Jonathan Ward (knee) remained unavailable, leaving Jacques Patrick as the only RB left after Spears and Chestnut (a healthy Derrick Henry was unsurprisingly rested). Patrick did well with 17 touches for 94 yards, but Chestnut scored three TDs this preseason and may have earned the No. 3 RB role heading into a Week 1 road game against New Orleans.