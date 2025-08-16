Titans' Julius Chestnut: Starts with Pollard resting
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chestnut started Friday's preseason win over Atlanta, rushing four times for 16 yards while catching his only target for seven receiving yards.
Chestnut got the nod with the first-team offense with Tony Pollard (rest) and Tyjae Spears (ankle) missing Friday's exhibition. The 24-year-old Chestnut was slated to begin the season as the Titans' No. 3 tailback, but the high-ankle sprain Spears suffered last week could push Chestnut up the depth chart. Tony Pollard is healthy and still the clear No. 1 option in Tennessee, so Chestnut's fantasy value wouldn't see a huge boon if he were to start the regular season as the primary backup.
