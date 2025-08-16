Chestnut started Friday's preseason win over Atlanta, rushing four times for 16 yards while catching his only target for seven receiving yards.

Chestnut got the nod with the first-team offense with Tony Pollard (rest) and Tyjae Spears (ankle) missing Friday's exhibition. The 24-year-old Chestnut was slated to begin the season as the Titans' No. 3 tailback, but the high-ankle sprain Spears suffered last week could push Chestnut up the depth chart. Tony Pollard is healthy and still the clear No. 1 option in Tennessee, so Chestnut's fantasy value wouldn't see a huge boon if he were to start the regular season as the primary backup.