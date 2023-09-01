Chestnut has a spot on Tennessee's initial 53-man roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The pecking order appears clear, as rookie third-round pick Tyjae Spears worked ahead of the other backs all preseason and thus figures to be the No. 2 RB behind Derrick Henry. The No. 3 role then fells to Chestnut, who appeared to overtake Hassan Haskins (undisclosed) even before Haskins' combination of an injury and off-field issue landed him on injured reserve and then the commissioner's exempt list. Haskins will be out for at least the early part of the season and the Titans didn't sign any RBs to their initial practice squad after cutdown day. While he'll presumably start the year on special teams or as a healthy scratch, Chestnut is just one injury away -- to either Henry or Spears -- from getting snaps on offense.