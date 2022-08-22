Chestnut carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Tampa Bay. He added two receptions for 10 yards.

Chestnut was the third Tennessee back to earn a touch, behind both Dontrell Hilliard and Hassan Haskins. He had a few significant runs late in the game that helped pad his yardage total, and he also made a tackle on special teams. The latter is his likeliest path to a roster spot, as he appears to be buried on the depth chart behind Derrick Henry and both Hilliard and Haskins.