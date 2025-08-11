Titans' Julius Chestnut: Third running back to enter game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chestnut carried the ball three times for 18 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.
Chestnut was the third Titans' running back to enter the game behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears (ankle), though he did cede one carry to Kalel Mullings on his opening drive. Chestnut and Mullings are likely to continue to battle for positioning on the running back depth chart during the preseason, which has potentially taken on additional importance due to the injury to Spears.
