Titans' Julius Chestnut: Two touches in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chesnut rushed the ball twice for two yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.
Chestnut served as the Titans' top running back behind Tony Pollard but still had only a peripheral role in the offense. Tyjae Spears (ankle) will remain sidelined for at least three more games, while Kalel Mullings (ankle) was also shaken up in Sunday's loss. That leaves Chestnut as Pollard's clear backup for the foreseeable future.
