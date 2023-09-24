Chestnut (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Chestnut went to the locker with the help of trainers after suffering the injury and was unable to put any pressure on his left leg. His absence will leave the Titans with just Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears at running back for the remainder of the game.

