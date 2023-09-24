Chestnut (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Chestnut went to the locker with the help of trainers after suffering the injury and was unable to put any pressure on his left leg. His absence will leave the Titans with just Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears at running back for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Working behind Henry, Spears•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Survives cutdown day•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Stands out in preseason finale•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Finds role late in rookie season•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Makes impact as pass catcher•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Signs with active roster•