Chestnut played one of his 16 snaps on offense and went without a touch in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.

Chestnut has logged just six snaps on offense and has yet to record a carry or a reception while serving as the Titans' No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears. Unless one of the two players above him on the depth chart misses time for whatever reason, Chestnut doesn't look as though he'll be in line for a regular role out of the backfield.