Chestnut played one of his 16 snaps on offense and went without a touch in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.
Chestnut has logged just six snaps on offense and has yet to record a carry or a reception while serving as the Titans' No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears. Unless one of the two players above him on the depth chart misses time for whatever reason, Chestnut doesn't look as though he'll be in line for a regular role out of the backfield.
More News
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Survives cutdown day•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Stands out in preseason finale•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Finds role late in rookie season•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Makes impact as pass catcher•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Signs with active roster•
-
Titans' Julius Chestnut: Bumps back down to practice squad•