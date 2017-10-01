Titans' Jurrell Casey: Active Sunday
Casey (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Casey missed some practice time due to a back injury suffered in Week 1 but he hasn't been limited in game action. He'll be a full go in Sunday's tilt.
