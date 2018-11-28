Titans' Jurrell Casey: Another sack Monday

Casey recorded five tackles (three solo) and a sack across 49 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Texans.

Casey was able to reach the quarterback for the first time since Week 3, bringing his season total to four. The veteran run stuffer is playing around 75 percent of the defensive snaps this season, which is the highest on the team amongst defensive ends.

