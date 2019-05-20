Titans' Jurrell Casey: Bulking up this offseason
Casey said Monday that he was playing last season about 15 pounds underweight, and is working to put on 15-20 pounds of muscle in the offseason, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.
It's interesting to note that Casey was listed at 315 pounds last season, but was playing at around 275 pounds, which was his lowest playing weight of his career. The 29-year-old stated he's currently at 284 pounds this offseason, and would love to keep adding muscle and reach 290 pounds for the season. The Pro Bowl-caliber player had a monster season in 2018, despite playing underweight by his standards, as he racked up 62 tackles (36 solo) and seven sacks. With a hope for more weight and strength heading into next season, Casey is once again in line to be a stud on the Tennessee defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...