Titans' Jurrell Casey: Bulking up this offseason

Casey said Monday that he was playing last season about 15 pounds underweight, and is working to put on 15-20 pounds of muscle in the offseason, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.

It's interesting to note that Casey was listed at 315 pounds last season, but was playing at around 275 pounds, which was his lowest playing weight of his career. The 29-year-old stated he's currently at 284 pounds this offseason, and would love to keep adding muscle and reach 290 pounds for the season. The Pro Bowl-caliber player had a monster season in 2018, despite playing underweight by his standards, as he racked up 62 tackles (36 solo) and seven sacks. With a hope for more weight and strength heading into next season, Casey is once again in line to be a stud on the Tennessee defense.