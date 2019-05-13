Titans' Jurrell Casey: Expected to be ready for OTAs

Casey (knee) should be ready for the start of OTAs beginning May 20, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.

Casey sat out of last year's Pro Bowl due to a knee issue, but he put on some weight over the offseason and should be ready to roll for the beginning of OTAs. The Titans will likely keep a close eye on him in the early going as a precaution, as they would with any other player who's coming off an injury.