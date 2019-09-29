Play

Titans' Jurrell Casey: Forces fumble in win

Casey posted four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Falcons.

The Falcons' offense was driving into Tennessee's territory, and Casey stumped their momentum by strip-sacking Matt Ryan and picking up the fumble. He has posted at least five sacks in each of the last six seasons, so hopefully this impact performance can spark Casey going into Week 5's game versus the Bills.

