Titans' Jurrell Casey: Gets first sack in Week 4
Casey (back) recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 57-14 loss to the Texans.
Casey had a productive game despite missing some practice time with a back injury. His tackles total has climbed every week and the sack was Casey's first of the season. The talented defensive lineman has racked up at least 5.0 sacks and 44 tackles in each of the past four seasons, so expect a few more performances like this one moving forward.
