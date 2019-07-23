Titans' Jurrell Casey: Gets PUP designation

The Titans placed Casey (knee) on the PUP list, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Casey suffered an MCL injury Week 16 last season and wasn't able to play in the Pro Bowl a month later. There hasn't been any suggestion of his Week 1 availability being in danger, but it will start to become a concern if he isn't cleared for practice within the next few weeks. Casey is working on a six-year streak with at least five sacks every season, averaging 57.2 tackles and 6.8 sacks throughout that span.