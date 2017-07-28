Titans' Jurrell Casey: Inks extension with Tennessee
Casey signed a multi-year contract extension with the Titans on Friday, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Casey's deal is worth $60.4 million over four years, including $20 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. His latest contract comes after signing a four-year, $36 million pact with Tennessee back in 2014, evidencing the substantial value the franchise considers him to possess. A third-round pick in 2011, Casey has emerged as one of the league's most disruptive interior defensive linemen, registering 327 tackles and 33 sacks while missing just two games and being named to two Pro Bowls over six seasons.
