Titans' Jurrell Casey: Makes impact as pass-rusher

Casey recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Casey hauled down Cody Kessler twice during the contest, with one of his sacks also resulting in a turnover. He continues to play a key role on the Titans' defensive unit, recording at least one sack in three consecutive games. His recent success has helped him to seven sacks on the campaign, his highest mark since 2015.

