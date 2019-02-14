Titans' Jurrell Casey: No Pro Bowl thanks to injuries

Casey (knee) was unable to play in last month's Pro Bowl for injury-related reasons, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Casey ended the 2018 season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the second-to-last game of the season. It's a shame he wasn't able to suit up for his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl after another impressive season in which he ultimately finished as the top-graded interior defensive lineman in the AFC South, per Pro Football Focus. The bright side of the situation is that there's been no word Casey is dealing with a long-term knee injury, making it seem possible he could be back on the field by the time OTAs start up this spring.