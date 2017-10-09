Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up second sack
Casey recorded five tackles (four solo) with one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Casey led a strong performance from Tennessee's defense, as Miami's lackluster offense produced just one touchdown and one field goal. Unfortunately, Tennessee's Matt Cassel-led offense only scored 10 points while surrendering a defensive score. Casey's heating up with one sack in each of the past two weeks.
