Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up second sack

Casey recorded five tackles (four solo) with one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Casey led a strong performance from Tennessee's defense, as Miami's lackluster offense produced just one touchdown and one field goal. Unfortunately, Tennessee's Matt Cassel-led offense only scored 10 points while surrendering a defensive score. Casey's heating up with one sack in each of the past two weeks.