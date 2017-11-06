Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up third sack in five weeks
Casey recorded five tackles (four solo) along with a sack and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.
All three of Casey's sacks this season have come in the past five games. His ability to generate inside pressure on the quarterback and demand double teams is key to freeing up lanes for Tennessee's outside pass rushers, so Casey's contributions often go beyond the box score.
More News
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up second sack•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Gets first sack in Week 4•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Active Sunday•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Full participant in Friday's practice•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Inks extension with Tennessee•
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...