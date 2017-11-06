Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up third sack in five weeks

Casey recorded five tackles (four solo) along with a sack and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.

All three of Casey's sacks this season have come in the past five games. His ability to generate inside pressure on the quarterback and demand double teams is key to freeing up lanes for Tennessee's outside pass rushers, so Casey's contributions often go beyond the box score.

