Titans' Jurrell Casey: Placed on IR

Casey (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Casey strained his MCL in Sunday's win over the Redskins. The injury is a blow to a Titans' squad that needs a win over the Colts in Week 17 to make the playoffs. Casey will end the season with 62 tackles (36 solo), including seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Look for Matt Dickerson to start at right defensive end in place of Casey going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories