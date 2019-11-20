Play

Titans' Jurrell Casey: Practices in full

Casey (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Casey missed Tennessee's last two contests, but he now appears back to full health coming off the team's bye. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran defensive end to draw his usual start against the Jaguars on Sunday.

