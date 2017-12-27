Titans' Jurrell Casey: Punches ball out Sunday
Casey recorded six tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble Sunday against the Rams.
While Casey had an impressive tackle count Sunday, with an average of 3.7 tackles per game this season, he needs the added stat line to vault into fantasy relevance. The seventh-year pro has five sacks this season to help back it up, but he should be viewed as a risky option in Week 17 against a Jaguars offense that rarely fumbles the ball or allows sacks.
