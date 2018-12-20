Titans' Jurrell Casey: Ready to go Week 16

Casey (knee) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Redskins, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Casey appears to have recovered from the knee injury he sustained during Sunday's win over the Giants, and is on track to suit up versus the Redskins. He was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The veteran defensive end will draw his usual starting workload.

