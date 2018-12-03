Titans' Jurrell Casey: Records another sack

Casey tallied four tackles and one sack in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.

Casey recorded the first Titans' sack Sunday, hauling down Josh McCown early in the third quarter. He now has 5.5 sacks on the season, two of which have come in the past two weeks. The 28-year-old remains a consistent presence along the Titans' defensive line, tallying five sacks or more in each season since 2013.