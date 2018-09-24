Titans' Jurrell Casey: Records another sack

Casey recorded three tackles and a sack in Week 3 against the Jacksonville.

Casey had a two-sack performance in Week 2 and followed that up with his third sack of the season in Week 3. His career high for a season is 10.5, and it appears he could approach or match that total this season the way he's gotten to the quarterback in the early going.

