Titans' Jurrell Casey: Records another sack
Casey recorded three tackles and a sack in Week 3 against the Jacksonville.
Casey had a two-sack performance in Week 2 and followed that up with his third sack of the season in Week 3. His career high for a season is 10.5, and it appears he could approach or match that total this season the way he's gotten to the quarterback in the early going.
More News
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Two sacks in Week 2•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Punches ball out Sunday•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Two sacks in Week 14 loss•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up third sack in five weeks•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Picks up second sack•
-
Titans' Jurrell Casey: Gets first sack in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3