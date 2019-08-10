Titans' Jurrell Casey: Removed from PUP list
Casey (knee) was removed from the PUP list Saturday.
Casey was never expected to miss the start of the regular season, but Saturday's news confirms the multi-time Pro Bowl nose tackle will be ready for the start of the 2019 campaign. The Titans are expected to ease their All-Pro into practice, but the expectation is Casey will be set to participate Week 1 against the Browns.
