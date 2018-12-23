Titans' Jurrell Casey: Season may be in jeopardy

Casey was forced to exit Saturday's win over the Redskins with a knee injury and his status for the remainder of the season is uncertain, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports

Kuharsky indicates the Titans are preparing to play Week 17 and the playoffs -- if the team qualifies -- without Casey. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though it's reportedly not an ACL. The 29-year-old sustained a knee injury last week against the Giants, though it remains unclear whether he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue. Casey's absence would represent a major blow to the Titans defense as the team is battling for a playoff spot.