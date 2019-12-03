Titans' Jurrell Casey: Strong pass-rushing effort
Casey recorded four tackles -- one for a loss -- a sack and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Colts.
While Casey only has three sacks through 10 games, his ability to get to Jacoby Brissett in this contest was superb. The veteran defensive end will look to add to his totals in Week 14 against the Raiders.
