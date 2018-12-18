Titans' Jurrell Casey: Sustains knee injury
Casey did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.
Casey appears to have suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Giants, though the defensive end was able to log 52 defensive snaps. He may have simply been held out Tuesday as a precautionary measure, but his status should be monitored leading up to Saturday's matchup against the Redskins.
