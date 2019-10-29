Titans' Jurrell Casey: Takes down Winston
Casey tallied five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Buccaneers.
Casey's numbers are down this year, as he stacked up seven sacks last year but just notched his second of the year in Week 8. He could be due for a busy day in Week 9, however, as Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen was just dropped seven times by the 49ers. Of course, the Niners are overall more skilled on defense than the Titans, but the opportunity remains.
