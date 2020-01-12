Play

Titans' Jurrell Casey: Two sacks in divisional-round win

Casey notched four solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble during Saturday's playoff win over the Ravens.

Casey didn't have a single multi-sack game during the regular performance, but he managed to bring down Lamar Jackson twice during Saturday's upset win. The veteran defensive end will look to keep up his momentum during next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the Chiefs or the Texans.

