Titans' Jurrell Casey: Two sacks in Week 14 loss
Casey recorded five solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.
Casey led an inspired defensive effort that produced eight sacks and held the hosts out of the end zone. Unfortunately, Tennessee's offense was even more inept in this one. With this effort, Casey hit the five-sack benchmark for the fifth consecutive season.
