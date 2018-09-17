Titans' Jurrell Casey: Two sacks in Week 2

Casey recorded four solo tackles and two sacks in Week 2 against Houston.

Both of Casey's sacks were noteworthy, with the first marking his 40th career sack. The second came at a critical point in the game, forcing the Texans to kick a field goal and keeping the Titans ahead by a four-point margin. The 28-year-old veteran has proven to be both durable and productive throughout his eight-year career, never playing in fewer than 15 games in a season and recording at least five sacks in each of the past five seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories