Titans' Jurrell Casey: Won't play Sunday

Casey (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Casey wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, so it's not much of a surprise that he'll sit out Sunday's contest versus Carolina. Jeffery Simmons and Austin Johnson are candidates to see increased defensive snaps with Casey sidelined.

