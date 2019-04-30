Titans' Justin Sumpter: Gets chance with Rams
Sumpter officially signed a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sumpter caught 21 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 for Kennesaw State. He will face an uphill battle for a roster spot on the Rams' crowded wide receiver depth chart.
