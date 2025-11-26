Elam signed with the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 2022 first-round pick from Florida was cut by the Cowboys on Nov. 22 but has already found a new home in Tennessee. Elam appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys before being cut, recording 29 total tackles and one pass defended. However, he struggled in coverage, allowing an 105.0 passer rating when targeted and 14.9 yards per target. Now in Tennessee, Elam will likely operate as one of the team's top boundary corners for the remainder of the season.