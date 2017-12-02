Titans' Kalan Reed: Added to injury report
Reed was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Reed's final status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff Sunday. He mainly plays a special teams role with the club to go along with providing cornerback depth.
