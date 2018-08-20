Reed was revealed to be dealing with a broken bone in his foot, Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com reports.

Reed was recently placed on injured reserve after going down in practice last week. Surgery is on the table for the 2016 seventh-rounder, but Reed will reportedly wait a couple of weeks to determine if the injury can heal properly on its own. Regardless, Reed is stuck on IR for the remainder of the league year unless he agrees to an injury settlement with Tennessee management.

