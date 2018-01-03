Reed (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Barring any setbacks, Reed will be ready for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chiefs. The second-year pro rarely plays on defense, but with CB Brice McCain battling a hamstring injury, Reed could see an increase in defensive opportunities.

