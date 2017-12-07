Titans' Kalan Reed: Returns in full Wednesday
Reed (illness) was a full participant at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Reed was inactive for Sunday's win over the Texans with an undisclosed illness, but appears fully recovered heading into Week 14. The second-year cornerback should return to his role as a depth cornerback and special teams player.
