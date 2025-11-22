The Titans have activated Mullings (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Mullings has officially been activated off injured reserve after his practice window was opened 12 days ago. The 23-year-old is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, but this move, along with three straight full practices, gives him a chance to appear in his third game this season, likely on special teams.