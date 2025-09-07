Titans' Kalel Mullings: Active for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullings (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's season opener against the Broncos.
Mullings approached the contest listed as questionable after logging a limited practice Friday. With his Week 1 availability confirmed, he and Julius Chestnut are poised to see complementary snaps Sunday in a Tennessee backfield that's led by Tony Pollard.
