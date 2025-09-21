Mullings (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mullings suffered an ankle injury during the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Broncos, which prevented him from playing against the Rams in Week 2. The rookie sixth-rounder was a limited participant in practice all of last week, and he has done enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's AFC south clash. Mullings will see most of his snaps on special teams but could work in rotation with Julius Chestnut out of the backfield behind starter Tony Pollard.